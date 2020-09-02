JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Health officials in Johnson County say they now have thousands of coronavirus saliva tests ready to deploy to county K-12 schools as students prepare to return to class.
Johnson County Department of Health and Environment Director Dr. Sanmi Areola announced the increased of testing capacity during a virtual townhall discussion held by the Shawnee Mission School District Wednesday, noting that the tests were important tools to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“We're going to be able to test thousands of students and teachers and staff,” Areola said. “This will be a very important tool for us, currently, especially in preventing infections in schools and preventing outbreaks. This test will be our preferred method for testing school students, teachers and staff.”
The JCDHE plan to begin testing broadly in order to better understand what is happening in schools and the surrounding communities to better direct their public health decisions.
County officials say they have several thousand tests but have not yet said just how frequently testing will occur, noting that they believe they have more than enough kits to offer “on-demand” testing if needed.
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners authorized $200,000 last week to pay for supplies and testing from Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., which announced that they had FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 saliva test.
Health department officials say saliva tests are easy to administer and even give the chances for people to submit samples from home. County officials noted that they are working with nurse coordinators at the school districts along with the testing company on how tests will be deployed over the next few weeks.
