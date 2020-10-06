MISSION, KS (KCTV) - With so many kids going back to in-person learning in Johnson County, many parents rely on checking the Johnson County Health Department’s “Daily COVID-19 Dashboard” for information. You may have noticed this week the numbers look a whole lot different.
Kids in the Shawnee Mission School District are just some of the students heading back into the classrooms this week, and the numbers so many of us have gotten used to checking every day have changed.
Right now, we’re fairly steady, but if we don’t continue with safety protocols we’re going to be in trouble.
“It was a hard decision, we thought about it for a long time,” mother Hayley Unruh said.
Unruh and her husband decided to homeschool their four children for now. She and so many other parents say safety is top of mind and agree that sometimes the information we get can be confusing.
“I think I’ve never gotten a straight answer and gotten the same answer from the next person I talk to,” mother Corina Ard said.
That’s why the Johnson County Health Department says it wanted to change the way it presented its coronavirus information. They wanted to keep it more in line with KDHE.
Back on October 2, the positive 14-day average was 11.8% and just days later, it dropped to 6.6%. That’s because of how the numbers are being calculated and presented.
The Johnson County Health Department says to make it easy on yourself, focus on the incidence rate not the positivity rate. The numbers are presented with color codes. Johnson County remains in the Orange Zone.
“Determining whether we are in yellow, green, orange or red is the incidence rate that is calculated similarly no matter where you are, the number of cases that you have within a period of time and it’s normalized by a population,” Johnson County of Department Health and Environment Director Dr. Sanmi Areola said.
Johnson County’s numbers are calculated by taking the number of cases in the last 14-days, divided by the total population of the county.
Right now, the incidence rate is at 235. If we hit 250 we’ll be in the Red Zone and that is when the health department would recommend remote learning. So far, there have been no major outbreaks at any Johnson County schools because students are quickly identified and isolated and those around them quarantined.
So what’s the key to keeping schools open? Wear your mask, social distance and stay home if you’re sick. Without taking these precautions, we are right back to where we started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.