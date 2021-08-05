OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County Community College has opted to follow CDC guidance, which means that masks are only recommended but not required.
"Starting Wednesday, August 4, JCCC is updating the College COVID-19 guidelines to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance that recommends all people — including those who are fully vaccinated — wear masks in public indoor spaces if they are in a region with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission.
While this is a recommendation, not a requirement, we encourage everyone on campus to wear facial coverings while indoors where 6 feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. We also strongly recommend that any students, faculty and staff who have not yet been vaccinated get the vaccine as soon as possible."
