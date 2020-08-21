JACKSON COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Health Department is recommending schools to delay the start of classes until Sept. 8 and resume with remote learning.
The recommendations were made on three pieces of criteria: new cases per 100,000 individuals, percentage of individuals testing positive in the trend in incidence rate.
Eastern Jackson County is currently in the Red Zone and is experiencing significant community spread, the health department said.
You can read the entire health order here.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.