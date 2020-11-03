JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - The Jackson County Health Department announced Tuesday they strongly recommend no indoor sports during the winter season.

The Health Department is recommending to school districts that indoor sports or activities are not allowed where social distancing techniques are not possible, due to an elevated level of community transmission and the risks involved.

“It may be significantly more difficult to implement risk mitigation measures, such as masking and distancing, in sports such as basketball and wrestling and activities like choir, band, and theater performances. The chance of widespread transmission and/or exposure in schools is higher if these activities are performed, especially when spectators are allowed,” the Health Department said.

They went on to say that sports such as basketball, wrestling and activities like choir, band and theater performances make it more difficult to social distance and wear masks.

The decision to continue with indoor sports is ultimately up to the school district.

“If schools decide against Health Department recommendations, it is important to take adequate risk-reduction precautions. These precautions may include: masking, cohorting teams, testing to quickly identify infections, not allowing spectators or limiting spectator attendance to immediate family members, and monitoring symptoms,” the health department said.

Johnson County health officials also made recommendations to their school superintendents for indoor activities.