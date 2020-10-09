INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A change to Jackson County’s reopening plan goes into effect Friday.
The Jackson County Health Department now allows for gatherings of 100 people, inside or outside. People still have to wear masks when staying six feet apart isn’t possible. This applies to churches, weddings, funerals and youth sports.
Blue Springs and Independence school districts have applied to have even more people in the stands.
The county approved a proposal for both districts to have 20 percent capacity at their fall sporting events.
On Friday night, around 1,000 people will watch the Blue Springs teams in-person.
The Blue Springs School District had a lawsuit against the county to allow more people in their stadiums.
The district dropped the suit this week after the health department announced it changed the limits on gatherings.
A spokesperson for the district tells KCTV5 News that families will receive tickets and must sit with the people they live with.
