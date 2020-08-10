INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Unlike many schools, students and staff at Independence schools will head back to the classroom in just two weeks. While it’s sooner than most, the Independence School District says they’re ready.
More than 4,000 students and staff took part in summer school and sports in June and July. 12 isolated coronavirus cases were reported. The district says there was not any spread between the 14-sites they operated.
“Though we did have some COVID cases, none of those transmissions occurred during summer school. We did a great job of contact tracking and we made sure we communicated with parents all along the way,” Independence School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Herl said.
The Independence School District started planning for the 2021 school year in March and the superintendent is confident with the safety protocols in place to begin in-person classes on August 24.
“I have kids within the school district, they’ll be going in-person, my own wife works for the school district so if at any point I could not do this safely we would not be going into an in-person start,” Dr. Herl said.
About 73% of families have chosen in-person classes. Elementary students go every day. Half of middle and high school students will do one week in-person then one week virtual and then they swap.
“We figure that if they were going to stay in the classroom with the same students and one of those children gets sick, everybody gets sent home for two weeks with virtual learning and then they go back, and if it happens again, they do it again,” parent Robyn Howard said.
This is what the district’s plan looks like for students and staff exposed to the virus.
Christy Burton is sending her high school senior back to school in-person. She believes the district has a solid plan.
“As much as we’ve got to protect their physical health, we’ve got to think about their mental health and I think we’ve got to give it a shot, we’ve got to get them back in the building,” Burton said.
“When our students enter our schools, it will look far different than what it does in some of those school districts,” Dr. Herl said.
When school starts, if parents decide they no longer want to go the in-person route, they can opt out and change to virtual learning at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.