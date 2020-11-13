INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The Independence School District on Friday announced they are adding two days off during Thanksgiving week in order to properly clean the school buildings, as local schools figure out how to deal with rapidly-rising COVID-19 cases.
The district had been set to have that Wednesday through Friday off, but added Monday and Tuesday, making the Thanksgiving holiday time off an entire week.
Supt. Dale Herl told KCTV5 News that because the school district started classes in August two weeks earlier than most districts, it affords Independence the ability to be more flexible with their school calendar.
"We are going to use the extra two days to thoroughly clean our building and give our staff and students a couple of extra days with their families," Herl said.
School districts across the metro are trying to determine how best to deal with the rise in coronavirus cases. At least four school districts---Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, North Kansas City and Kearney---have reported a substitute teacher shortage.
Grain Valley sent an email to parents Wednesday preparing them for a possible full-virtual approach.
Lawrence School District will continue with its hybrid approach, but said they will re-examine if cases continue to rise.
A spokeswoman for Lee's Summit School District told KCTV5 News that they are still deciding whether many of their elementary students will come back to classes in-person on Monday.
Many other area school districts are also examining whether to change their in-person or hybrid approaches.
The metro area is experiencing a seven-day rolling average of 624 daily COVID-19 cases. That's up from 449 daily cases a month ago. Last week saw a daily case rate of 814, according to numbers tracked by the Mid-America Regional Council.
There are 93 ICU hospital beds available in the metro, and 18 in Kansas City, MO, according to MARC's tracking numbers.
