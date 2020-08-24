INDEPENDENCE, MO (KTV) -- The Independence School District starts in-person learning on Monday.
There are going to be fewer students building at all grade levels. Elementary schools are in-person with an online option Grades 6-12 are in a hybrid plan.
Middle and high school students are now on an alternating schedule. They switch weeks they learn in the building and learn from home.
Groups are also separated based on first letter of the students’ last name.
Elementary schools are in-person because class sizes can be smaller. Twenty-five percent of elementary students chose the online only option.
Superintendent Dale Herl was asked why the district is not following the Jackson County Health Department recommendation to delay school until September. He says there is no guarantee case numbers will be lower at that time.
“Our concern is, what will things look like in cold and flu season? In October, November, December? So we feel it’s important to get as much in-person education in now rather than put it off," he said.
Herl says they’re confident in their safety policies, and a lot of it has to do with how summer school went.
Around 4,000 students and teachers participated in in-person summer school.
The district says there were 12 positive COVID-19 cases but no contagious spread.
School officials say contact tracing shows no one contracted the virus at school and did not infect other people in the building.
Some teachers say they’re glad to be back, but others are worried for their health.
Elementary teacher Megan McMurray says she’s glad she taught summer classes because the students came eager to learn after a virtual end to the school year
“Things looked a little different as far as giving time to socialize and really just be with each other because of that period of isolation. But getting kids back in the building, letting them be together and jump start into learning again was so refreshing," she said.
