INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - Superintendent of Independence Public Schools Dr. Dale Herl says the district has spent hundreds of hours putting together a plan for both in person and virtual learning and he says no matter which route they have to take, they’ll be ready.
“Right now, we’re hoping to be able to start the year without masks, but more than likely we will be wearing masks at all times during the course of the school day,” Dr. Herl said.
And there’s still no word on exactly what that school day will look like because planning it is no easy task.
“That’s probably the hardest thing. There’s so many details and the goal posts keep moving. It’s not moving you know even once a week it’s sometimes multiple times within a day depending on the regulations that come out or expert guidance that comes out from the CDC or other health professionals,” Dr. Herl said.
In Independence, parents have an option: either send their kids to school or keep them home for virtual learning. Dr. Herl says so far, about 12% of families are choosing virtual learning.
As it stands Monday, parents can expect kids to be masked up on the bus, they’ll get temperature checks once they arrive at school, they’ll eat lunch in the classroom, and they’ll play outside whenever possible.
If a child does get sick with COVID-19, that child will immediately transfer over to virtual learning.
Herl says one area he is concerned with is the social aspect, something that’s just as important to kids as other areas of learning and it’s tough to teach outside the classroom. While the numbers are changing and so are the plans, Dr. Herl wants to reassure parents.“We’re going to give you a choice whether to come in person or go virtual, but what I can guarantee is that we’re going to make sure your child gets a great education whichever way you choose,” Dr. Herl said.
KCTV5 News did check in with Independence schools to see if Monday's developments will affect their students, but they say for now their plan remains the same.
