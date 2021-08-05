OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- As the school year approaches, some families are gearing up for another year of virtual school. This time, by choice.
Over the last year, schools on both sides of the state line have developed virtual schools within their districts. Students comprising the first class of completely virtual students in the Olathe Virtual School Program begin next Thursday.
“Not everybody goes into their school experience expecting something like this,” said virtual learning coordinator Ryne Huff. His position is similar to the principal of a brick and mortar school, except his students are online and have a larger age range.
Ryan Schultz’s 5th grade son is one of them. Schultz quickly stopped by the district technology office to pickup his son’s computer when he told KCTV5 why they’re sticking with the pandemic method of learning.
“He just seemed more comfortable with school," Schultz said. "He just did better. We’re going to let them do whatever they want to do and as long as they are comfortable and excelling, that’s what I care about.”
On the other hand, Schultz’s daughter is headed in-person.
“They are in their own ways, different ways, grateful for an opportunity to have a sense of community,” Huff said. “Which is one thing being reactive last year we weren’t able to do.”
Metro parents and students are preparing for online learning by the hundreds. For the districts that do offer an in-person alternative, about 1 to 3% of their student population is learning from home.
On the Missouri side, there are at least seven districts in our area offering full-time virtual learning.
There are three Kansas schools jumping into the digital learning space.
Not every district has its own virtual school within the district. Missouri and Kansas Both offer a state-run programs for anyone, regardless of where they live. Some schools use the state programs as an alternative to in-person learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.