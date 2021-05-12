KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been a tough year for students and teachers in Kansas City and across the country. After a year of changes, uncertainty and virtual learning, a lot of students are behind. Many districts are expanding summer school programs in an effort to get students caught up.
Enrollment for summer school in the Hickman Mills district is open. The district is hoping to double enrollment from years past in order to get a head start closing learning gaps for the many students who fell behind during the pandemic.
Summer school will last all summer long instead of just one month and there will be an in-person and virtual option. The district is also adding courses like arts and sciences in addition to language and math.
They will also be hiring high school students to help with younger children in summer school. Those will be paid positions that will also earn internship credits.
Superintendent Dr. Yaw Obeng said they want to enroll as many students as possible because the district knows many students need the extra help.
“We know that students were not getting the same standard of instruction as they’ve had previously. So, we’ll be doing diagnostic assessments with students to see where they are and then we’re going to start teaching them where they are,” Obeng said.
Area school districts, including Hickman Mills, do not have data yet showing how many students are not where they should be. That information should be in by the start of the fall semester.
Many parents believe numbers will be high because even good students had a hard time this last year.
Shelita Henderson will be sending both her freshman and sophomore to summer school to hopefully get them caught up academically.
“They made it, barely, but I’m sure they’ll need some extra help because it’s easier to learn when you’re in a class than when you’re by yourself and you gotta kinda figure it out,” Henderson said.
Henderson’s son struggled focusing with remote learning. Her daughter seemed to do better with the format, but still fell behind.
“She went from straight A’s to a C average. So yeah, that’s a big change,” Henderson said. “I’m going to send them both to summer school. I’m going to send my son in-person and I’m going to send her virtual and we’ll see how it works.”
Olathe, North Kansas City, and Kansas City Public Schools also say they’re either expanding summer programs this year, or just expanding higher enrollment.
Plans for the fall are still in the works for most districts but, as of now, you can expect in-person full time school with an option for full-time virtual learning on both sides of the state line.
“But, virtual education should still be offered for any family that wants to choose that option, if that’s what’s best for their student and best for their family,” the communications director for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Mallory McGowan, said.
Both Kansas and Missouri have virtual learning programs through various state vendors that families can choose instead of attending public school. Those existed before the pandemic.
But now, with an increased interest in remote learning, many districts are creating their own online programs. Hickman Mills is one of those districts.
“It’s been an interesting year and we’re just trying to learn from the experiences to enhance our programming for going back -- hopefully in the fall -- to some sort of normal. Maybe a different normal but hopefully more successful than we’ve had in the past year,” Obeng said.
He hopes offering a virtual academy for students who excel in the online model and full-time in-person for everyone else can help get students back on track.
Many districts know they’ll have a higher dropout rate for high school students following this year, as well as a high number of students who have fallen behind academically.
“We know anecdotally just from what our teachers and principals see in schools that, yes it’s been hard to engage the high schoolers. Some have taken jobs or been disengaged. So, we know there will be reduction in terms of their credit accumulation. We know that, even at the elementary level, we’ve got an enormous amount of students who are virtual who have been disconnected from the school as well,” Obeng said.
End of the year diagnostic testing and spring assessments will help gauge just how many students have fallen in the cracks.
“They may be more important now than ever for us to have data to show and support the anecdotal information that we’re all receiving,” McGowan said.
The data collected from the testing will help the state boards of education determine how to distribute federal relief funding to best help students.
As of right now, the state of Missouri is not changing their guidance for schools in the fall when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing.
“I think it’s important to note that those mitigation strategies that schools have been using this school year, they’ve been working,” McGowan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.