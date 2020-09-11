OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Tonight, football was back on for Olathe schools.
The district had initially decided against playing because of COVID-19, but recently did an about face.
KCTV5’s Betsy Webster was live at the big Olathe South vs. Olathe North Game tonight.
Clearly, they were all excited. If they were uncomfortable they wouldn’t be there, but they also know everything is constantly in flux.
So tonight was also Senior Night, something that normally comes later in the season, because they are well aware a bad turn could cut the season short.
At the gate, staff checked tickets against names of athletes. Just four were allowed per player or cheerleader.
“I’m exhilarated. I’m very excited. This is my life,” said Addi Blum, an Olathe South senior cheerleader.
“We didn’t think there were going to be any sports at all,” said Steve Meganck, the father of an Olathe South senior cheerleader.
The new game plan came after parents and players held demonstrations outside many metro-area district offices, pushing to get kids back in the classroom and on the field.
As of this week, all Johnson County districts -- one after another -- reversed their positions on high school sports.
“It’s been very last minute, but we’re all so excited that we just get to be out here cheering on our boys,” Blum said.
She said they can’t do stunts and can only tumble if they tape their masks to their faces, but she’ll take it.
The same goes for parents, many of whom have seniors on the field.
“He was going to miss out on Senior Day, all the games, and we’ve been waiting for this for like 13 years,” said Adriane Shands, the mother of an Olathe South senior football player.
After all, restrictions like masks, distancing between family groups, and limited capacity are kind of old hat by now.
“We’ll all just do the best we can with it, but let’s carry on,” said Meganck.
In addition to those other restrictions, Olathe decided to keep players out of the classroom for the season and 14 days after to lessen the chance of spread beyond the team.
That’s if and when they actually allow any high schoolers in the classroom, which hasn’t happened yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.