BASEHOR, KS (KCTV) -- Tonight was the first big night of play for high school football in Kansas.
Of course, school districts have made some modifications to keep players and fans safe.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge took in a game at Basehor-Linwood against Tonganoxie and got a look at what the game looked like for fans.
It was a different experience for them for sure. Scoreboard aside, parents said they’re just happy their kids are back out on the field.
After a spring school year cut short, the roar of a stadium feels comforting for some.
“Ready for them to have a chance to get out onto the field,” said Andrew Kincaid.
“I’m excited they get to play,” Jodi Best said.
There was a time when parents questioned if this would happen.
“All the teams that were stopping practice and all the protests and everything else that was happening,” Alex Huber said. “We definitely thought it may not happen.”
There were a few modifications to the gameday playbook.
“If they get to play, I guess we can live with it,” said Best.
Each player got four cards for each of their fans. They can bring the card up to the ticket counter and exchange it for a ticket to walk through the gates.
Masks are now part of the fan uniform. Although, once fans sat down, the majority of people our crew saw took them off.
For the most part, people sat where they were supposed to.
Parents don’t know exactly what the future holds for their athletes, but hope it includes more nights like this.
Huber said, “One minute, right. One play. One catch. The opportunity right now. I hope so, but we can only handle tonight.”
“I think as long as the kids listen to the coaches they’ll make it through,” Kincaid said.
Especially to week two, as Basehor-Linwood is celebrating its seniors next week to make sure they get a proper senior night.
