KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Friday night lights are shining tonight at local high schools as districts limit crowd sizes and take extra precautions.
Tonight, Park Hill is hosting Lee's Summit.
A lot of parents and athletes feel like they need to savor every one of the games because things are changing so quickly that each one could be their last.
Throughout the season, they will be limiting tickets to two per player and cheer squad member. They're also spacing out families.
However, seniors are getting an extra two tickets tonight because it's Senior Night. They are celebrating upperclassmen in the football, band, and cheer squads.
Normally, that's later in the season but the Trojans' booster club decided to move it up in case games start getting canceled later this season.
It’s also normally would draw one of the biggest crowds of the fall. Now, they’re expecting around 300 people to turn out. They’ve marked where they can sit in the stands to say socially distant.
The parents and the athletes are trying to continue their high school traditions in the midst of all this and they said it's important to try.
“I think everyone will be socially distant and we're outside,” said Stephanie Heinerikson, a parent. “They're taking the precautions they need to. I'm confident in what they're doing. They need that team. Being part of something more important than themselves is important to these kids.”
Park Hill Principal Brad Kincheloe said the coaches and players know they have to follow the rules and keep each other healthy for football to continue through the fall.
“We did all the precautions we needed to do to have the fans and athletes safe,” Kincheloe said. “The athletes have taken a lot of time and effort to get ready for this game. Part of that is to make sure they stay masked up and 6 feet apart, social distancing all the time in practice, so that we'd know we could count on them all the time to do what's right and necessary to make the game come off.”
A livestream has also been put up so people can watch from home. In addition to that, the marching band pre-recorded their halftime performance and the school will broadcast that online as well.
