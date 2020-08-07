KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More school districts are switching to online learning this fall, even those with families facing financial and social challenges.
Hickman Mills is one of those schools. It announced recently that it would start the year remotely on Aug. 24.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers looked into at how the school is preparing for a year like no other.
Back to school will look different for Hickman Mills families this year. Even though the district said remote learning was the right call, they'll still have to make some adjustments.
It's a new year with a new superintenden. Yaw Obeng started his new job just over a month ago, preparing for a challenging school year ahead.
“This is certainly a unique experience, having a global pandemic,” Obeng said. “Everyone's affected at a certain level.”
Nearly 500 students in the district face homelessness and many more are dealing with other financial hardships, especially now.
Obeng said one focus is reaching out to them.
“Being able to connect with those individuals and prepare for school is challenging,” he said. “We're trying to get people to register for school.”
The school has just over two weeks to reach those families and get them tools like laptops to help start the year. Obeng said schools can be a hub for social support and food distribution, as well.
He said the key to returning to class in-person is to reduce the number of cases.
“We'll do our part in the schools,” Obeng said. “We also need our families to do their part at home, to make sure they wear their masks and practice good health hygiene.”
Coming up at 6 p.m., we'll show you how parents are preparing for next year, too.
