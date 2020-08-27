LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has updated their list of quarantined chapter houses.
They said they are removing two of the houses from the list and adding one.
The current list includes:
Pi Kappa Phi
Phi Gamma Delta
Kappa Kappa Gamma
Gamma Phi Beta
Delta Delta Delta
Alpha Chi Omega
Pi Beta Phi
Sigma Nu
Beta Theta Pi
They also noted that they have determined there are no positive cases in the chapter houses of Kappa Alpha Theta and Phi Kappa Psi.
“This is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even if you are asymptomatic, it is important to comply with this directive, especially to protect those in our community who are at high risk,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino. “In cases where contacts are identified in Greek chapter houses, we consider them as living in a household. And household members are considered high risk.”
