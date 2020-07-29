GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- A Grain Valley elementary school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during the school district's summer school session, the school district stated in a letter to parents this week.
The letter was sent from the Grain Valley School District to all district parents Tuesday. The staffer had been working during the district's summer school session at Stony Point Elementary, and hasn't been at the school for the past several days, the letter states.
The school district has been in contact with the Jackson County Health Department and says they are following all safety protocols, including the appropriate cleaning measures.
The health department has been investigating the situation to determine how many others, if any, may have been exposed.
Multiple other school districts in the area have also seen staffers and/or students test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, including last week when a Raymore-Peculiar summer school employee tested positive. Lawson School District suspended their summer school program and athletic activities last week after multiple COVID-19 cases were linked to a high school athletics camp.
At least two Piper School District student athletes tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, causing the school district to suspend athletic events.
Similar cases have cropped up at other area school districts as well.
