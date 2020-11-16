GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) – Grain Valley schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning for all students.
Starting Wednesday, November 18, all Grain Valley students will be learning virtually.
The superintendent said elementary and early childhood students will return to in-person learning after Thanksgiving, but middle schools and high school will remain 100% virtual through the Christmas Holiday. Middle school and high school students will return to the hybrid model beginning January 4.
“Our ability to staff our schools and programs has only gotten worse since my letter to you last Thursday. Today, only 58% of our absences were filled by substitutes, down from 73% last week. The projected sub fill rates for the rest of this week does not show improvement,” Grain Valley Schools Superintendent Marc Snow said.
Read the full letter that was sent home to parents below.
