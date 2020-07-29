GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) - Summer school for Grain Valley started at the beginning of July.
“We almost made it without a confirmed positive case, so yesterday was the first,” Grain Valley Schools Deputy Superintendent Brad Welle said.
Welle says the employee was asymptomatic but tested positive Tuesday.
“We notified Jackson County Health Department, we did our own tracing, and we let them know what our findings were, and they were satisfied with that,” Welle said.
Only one other employee is having to quarantine due to close contact with that person. And only seven families of about 250 decided to withdraw their students from the remaining few days left of the summer school program.
Welle says the district plans to move forward with in person learning beginning August 24. Parents can opt for virtual learning though and the district has a third option planned.
“We also have built a hybrid model, that way at this point we don’t intend to start the school year with but if we ever feel that we need to reduce capacity in someway, we wanted to have all that planning done on the front end,” Welle said.
Parents KCTV5 News spoke with were happy with how the school handled the positive case and are happy to have options for the fall.
“I think parents can make their choice based on their beliefs and they can stand behind what they chose. And having the option to choose a later date if they want to go in person can definitely open some doors,” first grade parent Lindsay Weikal said.
A lot of families are nervous though.
“I have a lot of concerns. I have concerns if we do go back and concerns if we don’t go back,” grandparent Sandy Hines said.
Hines worries about her granddaughter or her daughter who’s a teacher getting the virus. But both will be in school in person.
“I think listening to the experts right now, the medical professionals and scientists and doing what they recommend as the best thing to do,” Hines said.
The school will make masks mandatory for everyone. There will be limited contact between classes and grade levels in elementary and middle school and closing off areas where large groups of students usually congregate in high school.
There will also be assigned seating in classes and on buses to make it easier for the district to contact trace if and when there’s a COVID-19 case.
