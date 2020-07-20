TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the details of Kansas’ education plan Monday during her weekly press conference.

Governor Kelly announced last week that Kansas schools should not reopen until after Labor Day, pushing the start of the school year back by about a month for many school districts.

She will sign executive order 20-58 after the school board votes on it Wednesday. This executive order delays any school instruction from August 10th through September 8th. This does include athletics and all other extracurricular activities.

Exceptions will be made for:

Students enrolled concurrently to receive college credit

Enrollment of students for the 2020-2021 school year may occur in K-12 schools

Screenings and evaluations of students to determine accommodations and placement needs for the 2020-2021 school year

Executive order 20-59 will mandate face masks for all students, staff, visitors and vendors who enter a public or private K-12 school building. This executive order does not need to be voted on by the school board.

“I will continue to use every resource and tool available to this administration to protect Kansans and keep our economy open for business, regardless of the political pushback,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The additional three weeks will provide schools time to work with their counties to get the necessary mitigation supplies like masks, thermometers, and hand sanitizer, while providing local districts time to thoroughly review the curriculum options from the State Board of Education to figure out what strategy is best for their district.”

Exceptions include:

Eating

Activities that cannot be safely conducted with a mask or other face covering

Children who are not students and are 5 years of age or under

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering

Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing or communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication

Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work

The executive order will also mandate six-feet social distancing except for in-person instruction in classrooms when face masks are worn.

The order will also mandate hand sanitizer in every classroom and all students and staff must sanitize their hands at least every hour.

All individuals entering a school building must have their temperatures taken when entering the building for the first every day.