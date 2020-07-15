TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced her plan to issue an executive order to delay the reopening of schools in the Sunflower State until after Labor Day during a news conference Wednesday.

The governor noted that she did not want to risk the lives of teachers, staff, students and parents by reopening schools while the state has “numerous hot spots where cases are at an all-time high & continuing to rapidly rise.”

Kelly said that the additional three weeks the delay would provide schools a chance to stock up on the supplies needed to specifically address COVID-19 concerns, like masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer and other mitigation supplies.

Earlier Wednesday the State Board of Education suggested that schools plan for three scenarios for the new year - on-site, hybrid and remote learning.

On-site learning would happen under the best-case scenario, COVID-19 cases dropping or low in the state. Schools could operate at 100 percent capacity, but social distancing would be encouraged when possible and things like sports would be allowed.

If cases aren't declining but not rising to super high levels, the state suggests rotating kids out of the classroom in a hybrid learning scenario. That means some come to school, some learn from home, and things like sports and large activities would not be allowed.

The worst-case scenario would require remote learning and would kick in if cases increase for a month straight. Only essential staff would be allowed in schools in this scenario.

Dr. Lee Norman, the director of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, noted that cases continue to spike in the state, with 875 cases and 11 deaths reported since Monday.

Norman explained that Kansas is now being considered a COVID-19 "red zone" by the White House and noted that for every week local communities don't take the situation seriously they are "set back two weeks."

The move was expected to see push back from Republican leaders in the Kansas legislature. Republican Senate president Susan Wagle issued a statement saying in part that a statewide plan may not work for all of the different communities in state.

“The governor’s decision to cancel school until September must be affirmed by the State School Board in accordance to the bill she just signed. It is my hope when the board contemplates this decision, they take into consideration that one size doesn’t fit all. The legislature intended to pass these decisions on to local governing authorities, where teachers, parents and health care professionals all have a voice and can, in a collaborative manner, do what is best for their children and their community.”

Kelly will issue the new order on Monday.