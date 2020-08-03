KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Social distancing will be hard enough in the classroom, hallways and gymnasiums.
Most of the school spaces your kids will be in are much bigger than the bus where they'll start each and every day.
So how do you go about social distancing on bus?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending one kid per seat and alternate every single row.
The average bus carries 56 kids.
However, schools don't have enough busses or bus drivers to make this economically possible or sustainable. They would have to contract more drivers and vehicles.
Experts say we need to require masks and alternate students in the left and right positions of each seat of each row.
This means busses should be at 50% capacity.
Some districts are considering staggering start times or rotating groups of students in class on certain days and home other days to allow this to happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.