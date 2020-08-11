KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - KC Parks, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Camp Fire are teaming up to offer the Virtual Learning Sites. The sites will use social distancing like desk spaced at least six feet apart. It will be offered free to families that have students enrolled in Kindergarten-6th grade in the Kansas City Public School System.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City just wrapped up their Atomic Blast Summer Program. Now along with KC Parks and Camp Fire, the organizations are preparing to teach 150 children across four Virtual Learning Sites starting September 8.
Enrollment opened Monday and each site will have WIFI, computer access and professionally trained instructors on-site.
“Students will catch a bus at their normal bus stop,” KC Parks Deputy Director of Operations Roosevelt Lyons said. “They’ll get breakfast, lunch, a snack there if they want. Be able to get their homework done.”
“It allows parents to get back on their feet. It allows parents that are working to continue to still have a job and not worry about their kid’s education,” said Ashley Shurn whose brother is enrolled in KCPS.
Each of the four virtual learning sites can enroll between 30-50 students depending on the facilities size to allow for social distancing. They will check temperatures, require students to wear masks and require frequent hand washing.
“We are providing a place for the families of essential workers to have their children come,” Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City Senior Director of Operations and Programs Waymond King said. “Know that there are caring adults looking after them and keeping them on task as far as getting their studies done.”
Mother Tyreka Johnson says the program will likely relieve some stress for families who are trying to figure out how to juggle work and virtual or distance learning.
“I did teach and I love to teach but with the job I currently have it would be impossible for me to be able to keep her home,” mother Tyreka Johnson said.
Before and after school care are also available through the program. Because of limited capacity, interested families are asked to sign up online.
In the KCPS district, in-person classes will start for students in pre-K through third grade only after the number of coronavirus cases in our community decreases for 14 days in a row. Then the process will be repeated in phases for upper elementary, middle school and high school students.
