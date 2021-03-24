OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Elementary students in Kansas will begin taking state assessments again in a couple of weeks. Since the assessment has to be taken in person, students learning through VirtualED will have to return to their home school for the exam. Parents or guardians whose child is high-risk for COVID-19 can opt out of the exam or take it after hours or off days.
This week, the Blue Valley School District notified parents of students learning virtually of the upcoming state assessments. Students in Kansas have not taken a state assessment since Spring 2019, because the tests were canceled last year during the pandemic. There is no punishment for students who do not take the test, but the schools and parents will lose out on data.
“The only problem is we can’t inform the parents where their student is relative to their peers,” explained Brad Neuenswander, the Deputy Commissioner of the Kansas Department of Education.
There are three main reasons why state assessments have to be taken in person:
- The test has to be taken on a secure device to prevent students from searching the answer
- A proctor has to oversee the exam
- The items used for testing, including scrap paper, have to be thrown away to secure the questions asked.
Deputy Commissioner Neuenswander, says the interim exams students have completed throughout the year indicate students are not meeting benchmarks. He predicts the state assessment will confirm a similar trend, which will mean some students will require additional instruction in Summer 2021 and early Fall 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.