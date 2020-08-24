INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - It was a big day Monday for students in Independence, Raymore-Peculiar, Belton and Harrisonville. It was the first day of in-person learning.
The handful of students we spoke with all said the same thing, it was weird, but it was good to be back. The pickup line after school was a lot shorter than usual, that’s because the school is at less than half capacity.
A lot of students opted to learn entirely online and for those who decided to come to school in person, it’s a hybrid model. So half the students will be in class this week and then next week they’ll be learning at home.
That model is for all middle school and high school age students.
“I think the weirdest thing was just nobody was really talking because we’re all 6 feet apart you know and masks and stuff I guess,” 7th grader Addy Alexander said.
“Everyone was very spread apart. Pretty much sat by yourself. And how we had to eat lunch in the classrooms,” 7th and 8th grade sisters India and Malana Gallette said together.
“You don’t want to be in your house all day because you want to be socializing and stuff like that,” 7th grader Kaden Chester said.
The district posted a tweet of pictures from various schools Monday showing socially distanced desks in classrooms and children wearing masks.
Thank you Independence School District students for being respectful and responsible in our hallways by maintaining social distance to ensure a safe and successful return to learning! #isdstrong pic.twitter.com/ktFAzoH5Ep— Independence School District (@ISDSchools) August 24, 2020
The district did have in-person summer school this summer that they say helped them plan for fall. Over the summer they had 12 positive COVID-19 cases but say none of them were contracted or transmitted at school.
Parents in Independence are happy the district is giving them a choice to opt online, but there are some concerns with the hybrid model they are using.
Middle and high school students will be at home every other week and many parents of course work during the day, leaving some children unsupervised at home.
“Leaving them alone, it’s a scary thing to a certain degree. And it’s not that they can’t take care of themselves or meet their own needs, it’s what will they do because of boredom and the extra time they have on their hands? So, it’s a big concern with a lot of the parents,” 7th grade parent Melissa Smith said.
There were some problems with students who were learning online Monday. The teleconferencing app Zoom had outages across the world making it so some students couldn’t connect to their online classrooms.
Those problems are now fixed. Some districts use other platforms like Google classroom and Seesaw which didn’t have any issues Monday.
