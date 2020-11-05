EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – The Excelsior Springs School District said they will be 100% virtual starting Friday through November 30th.
The Excelsior Springs School District said they were notified Thursday afternoon around 1:25 p.m. that additional individuals at the high school have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The individuals were in attendance at the high school Tuesday, November 3rd, as well as at school activities on Wednesday evening. We are completing the contact tracing now, and any individuals that are identified as having direct contact with the infected individuals will be contacted directly. A Direct Contact is defined as any individual within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the school district said.
The school district went on to say that while they were completing the contact tracing, an abnormally large percentage of individuals have been identified as having direct contact with these individuals. Through contact tracing, the school district was able to find out that a number of parties were held over the Halloween weekend where positive COVID-19 cases were spread to multiple students.
Those infected students were then said to bring the virus into the schools and athletic teams. This COVID-19 event has resulted in 150 plus students and multiple staff members to quarantine.
“After consulting with our COVID response team, it is in High School and Career Center students’ best interest to transition to a 100 percent virtual learning format through Thanksgiving Break. Effective Friday, November 6th, students will work on curriculum via Echo, and may return to in-person learning on Monday, November 30th. This will allow us to thoroughly clean our facilities as well as provide an opportunity for students seeking medical attention and to socially distance themselves in an effort to minimize exposure. All HS activities are also suspended until further notice and they can addressed by our Activities Director,” the school district said.
