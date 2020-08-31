EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Excelsior Springs football players and coaches who attended last Friday’s game are being asked to quarantine until further notice.
The Excelsior Springs School District said an individual from Savannah, which is the school Excelsior Springs was playing Friday, August 28, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
As a result of the positive test, the school district is asking that all varsity football players and coaches who attended the game to quarantine until further notice.
The Clay County Health Department is in regular communication with The Excelsior Springs School District’s COVID-19 Response Team. As more information becomes available, Clay County Health will release players and coaches from their quarantine once they are determined not to be at risk.
Anyone who was on the football field Friday night should watch for COVID-19 symptoms and speak with their health care provider if they experience anything of concern.
