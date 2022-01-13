EUDORA, KS (KCTV) -- Eudora Schools in Douglas County has canceled school for Friday due to COVID-related staffing issues, plus a lack of substitutes.
School, practices, and activities for Friday, Jan. 14 have been canceled.
Activities scheduled for today stay on the books and will will be held.
As far as the reasoning for the cancellation, USD 491 said:
"In addition to the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff, an additional challenge that has reached a peak is that our pool of qualified and licensed substitute teachers is in very short supply. When available, our substitute teachers do an incredible job of working with our students to ensure that learning continues and that our classrooms are positive, productive, and safe. Our current reality is that we simply do not have enough substitutes to appropriately maintain operations.
Throughout the school year, our entire staff has worked together to ensure that we provide classroom coverage when our demand for substitute teachers exceeds the available supply. However, we have reached a point with staffing and coverage the requires that we 'hit a reset' extending the weekend, as we can no longer sustain classroom coverage internally when substitutes are not available."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.