EUDORA, KS (KCTV) -- A week after the high school went remote, on Monday the Eudora School District announced the entire district would go to remote learning.

The district also said that there will be "no afterschool activities, athletic events, or evening rentals while implementing remote learning" effective on Monday evening.

Remote learning would last from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24.

The Eudora Schools Food and Nutrition Services will provide "Grab-n-Go" breakfast and lunch meals during the remote learning period.

The 14-day moving average for coronavirus positivity rate is 14.0 percent in Douglas County, KS.

