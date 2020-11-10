EUDORA, KS (KCTV) - Eudora High School announced they are moving to remote learning starting Nov. 11 through Nov. 24.
“Earlier today, Eudora High School administration received guidance from the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department to adjust our instructional learning model as a result of three positive cases of COVID-19 this week, with an additional two cases pending lab results. Out of an abundance of caution, we will be moving from our current modified in-person instructional model to remote learning for all Eudora High School students, as an effort to break the chain of transmission,” the school said.
The district also said there will be no practicing of sports or after school activities at the high school during the time period. It is said that staff will deep clean and disinfect in anticipation of a potential return of students and staff on Nov. 30.
“The purpose of this isolation period is intended to keep students away from one another. We ask for your assistance by refraining from allowing students to gather during this time. The three most important things you can do are, wear your mask, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick. By doing these things, we stand a greater chance of breaking the cycle of transmission, allowing students to return to school,” the district continued.
Parent-Teacher Conferences at the high school are said to continue as planned. Parents must wear masks and social distance.
Eudora Early Childhood, Eudora Elementary School, and Eudora Middle School will continue with the modified in-person learning model at this time.
“Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We recognize the timing of this adjustment creates a challenge for families. Over the coming days, we will communicate with you regarding our next steps with the intent to provide as much lead time as possible. What we do will depend on the status of COVID-19 and the continued guidance we receive from the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department. Thank you very much for your continued help and support,” the district said.
