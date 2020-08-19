KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- While most area public schools are either pushing back their start date or going virtual for the first portion, many parochial schools are opening earlier and offering full-day, in-person options.
And, that’s got some parents looking to make the switch.
KCTV5 News spoke with the principals of several Catholic schools, and they say they’re ready to welcome kids back, and for some of them, enrollment is up.
“We asked for families’ preference -- face-to-face versus distant -- and the vast majority prefer face-to-face instruction,” said Michael Riley, who is going into his second year as principal at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic School in Kansas City.
They, along with several other metro parochial schools, are about to get started on a new school year.
While most public schools in our area have pushed out the start date until after Labor Day, in general, metro parochial schools are sticking to more traditional start times and traditional school days.
Riley says arriving at all these decisions hasn’t been easy.
“There’s a lot of questions, a lot of concerns. We’re doing our very best to address those with the guidelines that we have in place,” he said.
That includes handwashing stations, frequent sanitizing, eating in the classrooms, sticking with a small group of students at all times, called 'cohorts,' strict guidelines for what to do if someone isn’t feeling well and mandatory masks.
And, social distancing is king.
“We know the exact measurements of each classroom and additional spaces that we could use to have physical distancing for our kids and for teachers to deliver instruction safely to our families that are opting for face-to-face,” Riley said.
Rockhurst High School will welcome students back this month as well.
Parents say while they feel secure that every safety precaution is being taken. They were required to sign a form that they won’t blame the school if their child catches COVID-19.
A recent report from our sister station KMOV in St. Louis revealed parents from public schools are scrambling to enroll their children in parochial schools because they’re starting off in-person, five days a week.
“If you have two working parents, the options are limited,” said Sam Clemens, a parent in St. Louis.
And it’s the same in Kansas City as well. Some of our parochial schools are hearing from parents in public schools eager to get back to life as normal or as normal as can be.
Riley says for all of his students, they’re working hard to keep things as smooth and as safe as possible.
“If we have an image of the way school was, it’s going to be very different, but it’s all based around what’s safe for students and what’s safe for teachers and what’s safe for our families,” Riley said.
All the schools KCTV5 News spoke with say with all the practice they’ve had and the fine tuning they’ve made over the last few months, they’re confident they’ll be able to immediately switch over to virtual learning if needed.
