LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) - Cure of Ars Catholic Church is just one of the dozens and dozens of polling locations voters can head to Tuesday and despite the fact, so many people have already voted by mail, there are just as many polling locations in Johnson County as usual.
It was smooth sailing in Johnson County Monday. KCTV5 News was there as early voting wrapped up at noon and if Monday was any indication of what Tuesday might look like, voters will be in good shape.
Keri North says she had no troubles and she did it all with a toddler.
“It was really very efficient. There was plenty of workers, you knew where to go, everything was stickered at 6-feet apart, so they did a really good job,” voter Keri North said.
Johnson County Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt says strict health guidelines are being followed and despite the fact they’ve got loads of hand sanitizer on site, it’s a nearly touch-free experience.
“They’re going to socially distance. We’re going to have signage on the floor and signage on the wall. They are going to be checking in behind a plexiglass sneeze shield to protect the voters and the poll workers. They will receive their own stylus ink pen that they will pick up and take home with them,” Schmidt said.
It’ll be much the same for voters in Kansas City. Kansas City residents can expect stylus pens, masks and social distancing, though there will be significantly fewer polling places on the Missouri side.
The election board reports the polling places that are left behind however are very spacious and will allow for safe social distancing. Then there are the significant number of voters that took the mail in route this time.
In Johnson County alone, 106,000 ballots were issued in the mail. So far, they’ve gotten 70,000 back and say as long as it’s postmarked by Tuesday, August 4, 2020 and received by Friday, it will be counted. All those mail in ballots made social distancing easier and kept the lines moving quickly, something they expect Tuesday as well.
“They’re taking everything seriously pertaining to the current situation that we have, so I think I can tell people come on in and vote,” voter Bernard Gacengeci said.
If there’s a tight race, don’t expect to get the results on election night like we’re used to. Schmidt says they’ll be counting votes all week long and in a very tight race, we may have to wait for the results of a county canvass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.