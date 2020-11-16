TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- Tonganoxie High School will be switching to a remote learning format due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.
"We are continuing to evaluate our numbers with regard to positive cases and direct contacts," the district said in a statement. "It is clear that we are experiencing a sharp increase. This has had a detrimental impact on our ability to cover classes, both with substitute teachers and teachers on staff."
The district said more information will be forthcoming pending possible action by the Tonganoxie Board of Education.
Leavenworth County's positive percentage rate as of last week was approaching 12 percent, up from 7.6 percent when the month started.
