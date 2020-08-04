PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) - Thousands of parents across the metro have until Wednesday to decide whether their children will be back in the classroom or learning from home.
Lindsey Wolfer’s two little girls will be back in the classroom this year, but it’s a decision she like so many others have struggled with. Wolfer says the main emotion she’s grappled with is guilt, guilt over the decision she makes being the wrong one.
“I will say that once you do make the decision, I automatically felt a little bit more at peace, you know?” parent Lindsey Wolfer said.
Local school districts say they can sympathize with what parents are going through. The Shawnee Mission School District is just one of many metro districts, requiring an answer from parents on Wednesday.
“We’re not choosing between a great option and a not great option. Each of the options have benefits and each of us as a parent, I’m a parent too, each of us has to weigh what’s going to make sense for us and for our child?” David Smith with the Shawnee Mission School District said.
Smith says what makes it tough is that they have to get those answers from parents so they can plan for the upcoming school year.
“We’re asking parents to make an extremely difficult decision and they don’t have all the information that they would want to have,” Smith said.
And that’s what so many parents said: That we have no other choice than to just roll with it. Erskin Glast’s two little girls are taking it all in stride wearing masks like troopers even at the park! It’s a life lesson Glast has been teaching now for months.
“They’re used to wearing a mask and we try to make it fun. We ordered some mermaid masks and cartoon masks. Try to make it fun, yeah so they’re definitely used to it,” parent Erskin Glast said.
A Facebook post from local pediatrician Dr. Natasha Burgert says, “your choice is the right one, it requires no justification or explanation, we are all in the unknown together and together we will make it through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.