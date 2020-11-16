DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) – Some students in the De Soto School District will be moving to a distanced learning model.
Starting November 30, high school and middle school students will start virtual learning.
The decision was made Monday night at the De Soto School District's Board of Education meeting. This passed at the meeting with a 4-3 vote.
