Study says Covid-19 may have arrived in US in December -- earlier than thought

Classrooms are being reconfigures to allow for social distancing at Boston Preparatory Charter School in Boston, MA on August 21, 2020. Boston's independently run charter schools are planning to start the school year remotely, although most intend to offer in-person learning for small groups of high needs students.

 Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) – Some students in the De Soto School District will be moving to a distanced learning model.

Starting November 30, high school and middle school students will start virtual learning.

The decision was made Monday night at the De Soto School District's Board of Education meeting. This passed at the meeting with a 4-3 vote.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.