CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – Clinton Schools announced the high school will move to a virtual learning model as coronavirus cases increase.
“At this evening’s regularly scheduled school board meeting, the decision was made to make a change at the high school to a virtual learning model. This will begin tomorrow, November 12th and continue through Friday, November 20th. We will reassess our numbers during the week of Thanksgiving and make a decision about the high school moving forward,” the district said.
The district went on to say that teachers will be contacting their students throughout the day Thursday to make sure they have what they need.
“Students will be expected to complete schoolwork virtually during this time. The school will be open for students who do not have internet access. Students attending classes at Clinton Technical School will continue to attend those classes in the afternoon. If transportation is needed, please contact the tech school,” the district said.
Clinton Schools added that the rest of the district will remain with full-time in-person learning at this time.
Shifting to an all-virtual learning model is definitely not what we want to do, but it is necessary at this time because of a shortage of available staff. The next few weeks may have some bumps in the road, but we feel confident in our community, our families and our staff as we move through this together,” the district said.
The school district also said Wednesday night they received confirmation of 12 positive COVID-19 cases. The buildings that are affected are Henry Elementary, Clinton Intermediate School, Clinton Middle School, Clinton High School and Clinton Technical School.
The total number of active cases in the district is 31, 29 of which are Clinton School District individuals, the district said.
“The Henry County Health Center is in the process of conducting contact tracing, most of which is complete. The District has been in constant communication, and cooperating fully, with the Henry County Health Center as they perform the necessary contact tracing and we will continue to follow their guidance,” the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.