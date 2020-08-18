LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) – An online petition to begin fall sports on time in Clay County has gathered 5,000 signatures among the five districts there in response to the county health director recommending postponing fall sports to spring.

More than 100 students, parents and coaches circled the administrative building in Liberty Tuesday night before a school board meeting, concerned about football, volleyball, swimming, dance and a number of other sports that they say simply can’t wait.

“We do this out of the love for our children,” football mom Karrie Snider said. “This is not about dance or about a sport at the end of the day. This is about letting our kids have a quality of life that they deserve.”

“Quarantine was very rough for me. I often found myself not wanting to get out of bed because there was no point,” Liberty senior Landon Robinson added.

Inside, board members heard remarks about mental health and more. Outside, kids wore personalized team masks while parents said they’re fine with compromise like no spectators.

Jodi Hilton’s son is a wrestler and worries that not competing could cost him a scholarship.

“We will watch it from home. We just want our kids to have the opportunity to compete,” she said.

KCTV5 News contacted all five districts in the county to see where they stood. Liberty, Kearney and Excelsior Springs all said they’re still undecided and considering not just the health director’s advice but also getting a pulse on what all the other teams in the conference plan to do.

Normally the board doesn’t comment when something is not on the agenda, and this issue wasn’t. But board president Kim-Marie Graham made an exception tonight, not to give an opinion but to express gratitude.

“I especially appreciate that all of you have remained respectful and have recognized this is a very difficult problem,” she told the assembled crowd.