CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Clay County Public Health Center is offering options for school districts on how to handle winter sports while COVID-19 cases are rising.
The following options are for districts to consider based upon each districts different needs.
Option #1: The school district considers a spring season option for winter sports.
Option #2: All student athletes participating in winter sports learn remotely during the sports season. They may practice and play games following the school district safety protocols. This would allow for winter 2020 sports seasons to continue as currently planned.
Option #3: School districts can proceed with winter sports as scheduled with COVID-19 precautions in place as determined by the local school district. It is important to take adequate risk reduction precautions that may include cohorting as much as possible, random testing to quickly identify infections, monitoring symptoms, and not allowing spectators or significantly limiting spectator attendance while requiring masks and physical distancing measures to be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.