KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Some parents are anxious to get kids back to school, others are concerned about the health risks. Monday, doctors with Children’s Mercy and the KU Health System said, get the PPE and screening in place, and get them back.

“We know kids need social and emotional support. Being in school is vital for their academic development, for the emotional development, and things we can’t replicate at home,” KU Health System Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Danielle Johnson said.

That includes services schools provide. Sure, schools provided drive-up meal service when things went remote this spring, but there’s something, else you might not have thought about.

“Schools are also mandatory reporters for child abuse and neglect,” Children’s Mercy Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jennifer Goldman said.

She notes studies showing kids under 10 are far less likely to transmit the virus and local data she’s collected back that up.

“We’ve tested over 7,300 children and only had 188 positives thus far with only two impatient,” Dr. Goldman said.

Yet Monday, the KC Public Schools Superintendent sent an email to parents.

“…the Kansas City Health Department issued new and updated guidance stating that in-person school was not advised in Kansas City.”

KCTV5 News asked health department officials Monday why that is. They wouldn’t say, noting Health Department Director Rex Archer would be giving a statement to the media Tuesday, along with the mayor.

They did say he held two Zoom meetings with multiple districts within the city, and KCPS is the only one so far that said it’s re-evaluating face-to-face learning.

KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell said he would not be comfortable fully re-opening until there is a sustained decline in cases among all ages.

“When you’re in an area where you have record cases in a day over the last week, record cases for a week, and record high deaths for one week, I think you have to look at that from a safety standpoint, and safety above all else has to be the priority of this leadership team,” Dr. Bedell said.