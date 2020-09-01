KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Health Department has recommended the Center School District to cancel the remainder of the fall volleyball season due to the reported positive coronavirus case.
“We have been working alongside the Kansas City Health Department and partnering with their expertise to guide our decision making related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is a difficult decision to cancel the volleyball season, we value and honor our public health expertise to create a healthy environment for our students and staff,” said Dr. Yolanda Cargile.
The Center School District is exploring options of moving the volleyball season to the Spring, but in order to do so, they would need to find other teams who agree with moving the season.
“Volleyball is an indoor sport and there is no practical way to physical distance. Even if players wear a mask, the exertion and indoor setting create greater transmission risks. We recommend all high school indoor sports, volleyball and basketball be delayed and reassessed in the Spring,” Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said.
The school district said that at this time, this recommendation is only limited to volleyball. All other athletic activities will continue to practice and compete in conference games.
“The Center School District Facilities Department will conduct a deep clean and sanitation of all areas associated with practice of any sports including locker rooms, weight rooms, all equipment, etc. These additional efforts are coupled with the already daily cleaning and sanitation efforts being implemented throughout the building,” the district said.
