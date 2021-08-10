INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Time is ticking … as the first day of school approaches for the Independence School District.
Just a few weeks ago, they held a hiring event for bus drivers. That’s where two long-time bus drivers told KCTV5 that they've seen the number of drivers dwindle over the last year.
"We’ve always had a need for bus drivers. Like last year, we could see it. We’ve had a lot of people retire," said April Walz and June Redmon.
The district’s director of transportation said getting new drivers has been tough, especially as the job market has gotten fierce.
"The competition is pretty stiff in the area. not just for school bus drivers, but commercial drivers as well," said Daryl Huddleston, Director of Transportation, Independence School District.
Some people have applied, but they still need more to cover at least 80 bus routes. They’re hoping a $1,000 sign-on bonus, free training and other incentives will get people behind the wheel.
They pay for everything. You go take your test, they pay for it all. So that’s a blessing, that’s a bonus, too.”
While those with the district hope this appeals to people, they also point out the positive impact of the job.
You have the opportunity to shape children’s lives. You have the opportunity to be that first greeting in the morning for that student who’s getting on the bus," said Huddleston.
The Independence School District is hosting another hiring event on Aug. 17. Click here for more information. You can also call 816-521-5300.
DS Bus Lines is also actively hiring. You can apply here.
Durham Bus Services is hosting an Open House on April 13. Their hiring includes a $3,000 bonus for those with a CDL and $1,500 for those without one. Find more information here.
