DEKALB, MO (KCTV) – The Buchanan County R-IV School District announced Tuesday that a mask mandate will go into effect.
Starting November 18, all students, employees and patrons who enter buildings and buses will now be required to wear a mask.
The district said this mandate is in accordance with Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s new guidelines.
A letter was sent out Tuesday to guardians. You can read that letter below.
