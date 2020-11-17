Coronavirus mask generic
(Sebastian Condrea via Getty Images)

DEKALB, MO (KCTV) – The Buchanan County R-IV School District announced Tuesday that a mask mandate will go into effect.

Starting November 18, all students, employees and patrons who enter buildings and buses will now be required to wear a mask.

The district said this mandate is in accordance with Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s new guidelines.

A letter was sent out Tuesday to guardians. You can read that letter below.

