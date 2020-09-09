GENERIC: CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19
(AP)

BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) - Braymer C-4 School District cancels Friday’s varsity football game due to the coronavirus.

The school district said they were notified Wednesday that during last Friday night's football game, (September 4) a member of the visiting team, St. Paul Lutheran out of Concordia, Missouri, was contagious with and then tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of the Braymer varsity football team that played in that game will be under a 14-day quarantine.

Due to the quarantine, this Friday’s September 11, football game at Keytesville has been canceled.

