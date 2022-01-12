BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- The Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District 204 will not have school until Jan. 18.
The district said in a Facebook post that this is due to "an uptick in student and staff absences due to illness."
"In an effort to give our school community time to get well and avoid causing further disruptions in the learning process," the district said, there will be no school for the rest of the week.
So, there will be no school on Jan. 13 and 14.
Saturday and Sunday are Jan. 15 and 16.
Monday, Jan. 17, is a scheduled off-day due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
As such, students and staff will return on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.