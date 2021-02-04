OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday evening to allow in-person learning at all schools beginning on March 1.
The board voted 5-2 in favor of reopening schools while retaining the remote learning options for families who choose that.
The school district will work with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment to "modify gaiting criteria" to reflect the most recent CDC recommendations.
Any teacher who wants out of the current contract will be released with no penalty.
The Olathe School District is the largest school district on the Kansas side of the metro area.
You can view the meeting here.
