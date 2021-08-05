LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday evening, the Lee's Summit school board voted to unanimously approve masking in schools.
What they approved is a universal masking policy.
The board will revisit the policy before the start of the second quarter.
This is a breaking story.
Stay with KCTV5 News and watch our 10 p.m. newscast for further details.
