OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As student athletes get back out on the field this fall, they’re up against not only the opposing team but also COVID-19.
Tonight, Blue Valley West and Northwest will play at the Blue Valley Athletic Complex.
Only immediate family members are allowed in these stands.
It’s all about limiting exposure to the coronavirus, but there have been positive cases on both sides of the state line.
Players have tested positive on Blue Valley West and Northwest teams, are now cleared to play.
Here’s how a few local teams have dealt with cases:
- Blue Valley North: Player tested positive, no quarantine advised by health department
- Braymer: 14-day quarantine and canceled game after exposure on opposing team
- Excelsior Springs: 14-day quarantine after exposure on opposing team with multiple cases
- Lathrop: Coach tested positive, quarantine, canceled games and went virtual
- Blue Valley West: Player tested positive, no clear contact so health department ordered quarantine
Schools are relying heavily on advice from local health experts.
The people sitting in the stands at Blue Valley tonight are immediate family members -- people the players already interact with on a daily basis.
If you don’t live under the same roof as the people who are out on this field, you aren’t getting in.
That hasn’t stopped extended family members from setting up chairs just outside the fence like John Knudson did.
His grandson is playing tonight and he’s a senior, so he made the five-hour drive from Denver, Iowa to be there.
However, having a fence obstructing his view wasn’t his first choice.
“I’d rather not, but… It’s a little harder to watch him up close, to see if he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. But, it’s OK. The weather is great. It wasn’t 90 degrees in Iowa when we left this morning,” he said.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge also talked to a few parents in the crowd.
One mother told her she’s conflicted. On one hand, her son is finally playing. On the other, her daughter who is in college can’t come watch her brother play.
When the players take the field, there are a few extra layers of protection.
They get their temperature checked every day and they’ve added a mask to their helmets.
With all the protections, Blue Valley West is hoping to avoid another quarantine, which would postpone games.
District administration is looking at health experts to guide them.
“We do have medical personnel on staff here in Blue Valley,” said David Stubblefield, Executive Director of School Administration. “We also have athletic trainers working the University of Kansas Athletics for their sports medicine program. So, that has been -- for us -- the medical contacts we’ve relied on for their advice and guidance.”
With every positive case, they are involving the health department.
