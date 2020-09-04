OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Officials in the Blue Valley School District announced Friday morning that they will allow high school athletics and other activities to resume beginning Saturday.
District officials said that data through the end of the day on Wednesday shows that they are in the yellow” zone set by the Kansas State Department of Education’s gating criteria, so they plan to keep activities open through October 2.
The change will see practices restart this weekend for sports and activities, including high-risk activities as defined by the state such as football and dancing.
School leaders said they are continuing to work with the University of Kansas Health System on developing modifications for high-risk activities and athletics.
The district is limiting competition to only other schools in the Kansas City metro area, and middle school sports and activities are still being delayed until the start of in-person classes. Officials noted they are still exploring options for the middle school programs, including options for alternate season.
In-person classes for high school and middle school students is still not set to start back until October 2, with distance learning in place until then, though the district is reviewing the criteria for return every two weeks.
School officials are asking district families to adhere to pandemic mitigation best practices in order to help with this effort, including following mask and hand-washing guidelines, practicing social distancing, staying home when sick and avoiding other who are sick, avoiding travel to COVID-19 “hot spots” and encouraging students to follow mitigation guidelines when in social situations.
