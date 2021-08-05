OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- In a letter to families posted online, Blue Valley Schools states that they will "require masks inside school buildings for all early childhood and K-8 students, staff and visitors."
This will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 9.
Their full letter can be viewed publicly here or below:
"Blue Valley families,
We hope you and your families have enjoyed the summer, and we look forward to welcoming your students back to school soon! We have important information to share regarding the upcoming school year as it relates to the Public Health Order issued by the Board of Commissioners of Johnson County on August 5.
There are two driving forces influencing our decisions as we enter a new school year amid a continuing pandemic: The safety of our students is always paramount, and keeping our students in school – in person – is critical to their long-term success and well-being. With this in mind, the Blue Valley School District will follow the county’s health order and require masks inside school buildings for all early childhood and K-8 students, staff and visitors beginning August 9, 2021. Masks inside our high school buildings are highly recommended for all high school students, staff and visitors. In addition, per a federal mandate, all individuals must wear a mask when utilizing district-provided transportation (including buses and vans).
As you know, this is an ever-evolving and fluid situation. It is our sincere hope that the recent surge of COVID-19 infections will wane as more of the population has the opportunity to be vaccinated.
We hope you understand this decision was not made lightly. The feedback we have received from all sides has been significant and we know it is deeply emotional for many of you. We are talking about the safety and health of our children, and right now the most prudent step is to follow the county’s health order.
We hope you will all support the teachers and administrators of the district as we start the school year with a goal of providing the best possible learning experience for your children. We know this has been a challenging 17 months. We will get through this, together. We look forward to safely welcoming your children back to school in the coming days.
For more information on COVID protocols for the start of the 2021-22 school year, visit the district’s website at www.bluevalleyk12.org.
Blue Valley Schools"
